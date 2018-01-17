Local Group turns Wounded Warriors into mentors for the disabled and terminally ill

A local group is turning wounded warriers into mentors for the disabled and terminally ill.

As WJTV’s Margaret-Ann Carter reports they’re helping one young man with autism reach is full potential by bonding on a hunting trip.

Team Murphy Outdoor Ministries is all about getting people involved including Wounded Warriors along with people with disabilities and joining them together to make one and today that proved very successful.

The first time jesse wims went hunting with this group of men he barely said ten words but now they’re lifelong friends.

“Jesse has made me laugh more these last couple of days then I have laughed in a long time,” Butch Tinnon with Team Murphy said.

Growing up with autism jesse always knew he was different but hunting with these veterans of war has proven that being different isn’t a bad thing.

“Fun it made me happy seeing everybody,” Jesse Wims said.

That’s exactly what Butch Tinnon and Randall Jones intended when they created Team Murphy Outdoor Ministries.

“We want to take veterans not just wounded warriors but veterans not leaving out Vietnam Korea i mean whoever is physically able to help us and what we want to do is repurpose them and give them a new mission in life to be with these disabled kids or disabled adults to help them as mentors or hunting guides,” Jones said.

Jones says he felt like he lost his sense of purpose when he was medically discharged from the military, something many veterans struggle with. He says meeting people like jesse has put life back in perspective.

“Sometimes we get up and vent like oh I can’t get up and i can’t go back into the military anymore and poor pitiful ole me but then you sit in the stand with a kid who has cerebra palsy and will be in that wheelchair short of the lord saving him for the rest of his life and they laugh and joke and cut up and then you realize well my day is really not all that bad,” Jones explained.

Jesse says he’s already making plans for next year to go hunting at Montgomery Farms, where he was able to shoot his massive buck this time around.

Team Murphy Outdoor Ministries is looking to expand and get more warriors involved in their group. If you’re interested in learning more about Team Murphy you can visit them on Facebook at Team Murphy Outdoor Ministries

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office also made Jesse an honorary deputy and provided him with a badge and pin.