Lots to do for Belhaven’s McCorkle

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Blaine McCorkle has to things he wants to focus on in his first few weeks on the job; hiring a staff and recruiting.

McCorkle, however, is no stranger to the college game.

He’s a 20-year coaching veterand and grew up in a coaching household; his dad has been coaching for over 40 years.

With all that in mind, McCorkle has an idea of how he’s going to sell BU to potential student-athletes.

“I don’t think it matters what level you’re at, you’re giving kids a chance to play college football,” McCorkle said. “You play football at Belhaven or any other school at any level, the rest of your life you’re introduced as college football player. That’s the sell. One percent of high school players get to play football at any level, so i’m not worried about level or this or that, college football is an experience.”