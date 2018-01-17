MDOT still advising public to stay off roads

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation is still advising the public to stay off roads with reported icy conditions and to limit travel to emergencies only.

“MDOT is reporting ice on roads across much of the state this morning,” said Melinda McGrath, P.E., MDOT executive director. “MDOT maintenance crews worked throughout the night and are continuing assessment and response operations today to ensure Mississippi’s highways remain as safe as possible.”

For a list of routes that are impassable due to ice accumulation, bridges closed by local law enforcement and all counties with roads affected by winter weather conditions, click HERE.

MDOT crews are spreading salt and slag, and plowing ice on affected roads and bridges to improve travel conditions.

In northwest Mississippi, interstates and four-lane routes are passable. Crews are focusing efforts on two-lane routes and other problem areas. Crews are restocking salt supplies to assist in clearing affected areas.

Crews in northeast Mississippi will begin plowing all major routes this morning. Crews will continue to work throughout the day to clear affected four-lane and two-lane routes before nightfall when temperatures will begin to fall.

Crews in west central Mississippi will continue to spread slag on I-55 in Copiah, Holmes and Yazoo counties and I-20 in Warren County, as well as major four-lane routes. Ice remains a concern on roadways in Claiborne, Copiah, Holmes, Jefferson, Warren and Yazoo Counties. Efforts will be directed to two-lane routes once major routes are passable.

Even though roads are passable, all counties in southwest Mississippi are experiencing significant icing. Crews will continue to focus response efforts on I-55, U.S. Highway 49 and other major routes.

Counties in south Mississippi have significant icing on roadways. Crews are working to get Interstates 59, 10 and 110, and major four-lane highways passable. Due to ice, local law enforcement has closed the Bay St. Louis Bridge on U.S. Highway 90, Biloxi Bay Bridge on Highway 90, Pascagoula High Rise Bridge on Highway 90 and Old Fort Bayou Bridge on State Route 609 in Jackson County.

All routes in the Jackson-Metro area and east central Mississippi are clear for travel. Crews from central Mississippi are being dispatched to south Mississippi to aid in response efforts.

“MDOT crews have been working this weather event statewide, 24/7 for the past three days,” McGrath said. “Even though some roads are passable, we are asking the traveling public to remain off roads in counties with ice on roads and bridges and to travel only in case of emergencies to allow MDOT workers to do their job in the safest manner possible.”

If travel is necessary due to an emergency, safe driving techniques will assist to “survive your drive” during winter weather. MDOT offers these safe driving tips:

buckle up for safety;

slow down, especially when driving in winter weather conditions;

allow more space between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you;

brake early to allow plenty of time to stop;

brake gently to avoid skidding and never slam on the brakes;

turn on lights to be more visible to other motorists;

do not use cruise control or overdrive on icy roads;

stay alert and look farther ahead in traffic than you normally do; and

drive safely.