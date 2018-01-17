Mississippi House debates new public school funding formula

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Lawmakers in the Mississippi House of Representatives are debating whether the state should adopt a new funding formula for public schools.

House Education Committee Chairman Richard Bennett, a Long Beach Republican, tells House members Wednesday that a new formula would be more practical and transparent.

The new formula would replace the current formula, called the Mississippi Adequate Education Program. The bill envisions increasing funding through the formula by $107 million overall after a seven-year phase in. But the proposal at that point would spend $157 million less than the program legally mandates for next year.

Democrats are assailing the formula, saying promises of more money are false. They say Republicans want to take the current formula off the books to end political criticism for falling short of funding goals.

