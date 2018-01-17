School delays, closures for Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018

Winter weather is causing some school closures and delays for Thursday, January 18, 2018.
- Clinton Public School District: Clinton schools will have a delayed start on Thursday. Start times are:
- 9:25 a.m. Clinton Park, Northside and Eastside
- 9:50 a.m. Lovett and CJHS
- 10 a.m. Sumner Hill and CHS
- Schools will be open at the usual drop-off times for parents who need to drop off students early.
- Greene County Schools: All schools in the Greene County School District will be closed on Thursday, January 18th.
- GCHS 9th Grade Baseball Tryouts will be postponed until Tuesday, Jan. 23rd, at 4 p.m.
- GCHS Soccer Game will continue as planned.
- Vicksburg Warren School District:all Vicksburg Warren School District schools and offices will be closed Thursday, January 18, 2018.
- Wayne County Schools: WCSD will be closed on Thursday due to the inclement weather. School will resume on Friday, 1/19/2018 with a regular schedule.
UNIVERSITIES AND COLLEGES:
- Jones County Junior College: All day classes at all Jones College Campuses are cancelled for Thursday, January 18, 2018. However, administrative offices at all Jones College Campuses will open at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, January 18, 2018. Night-Classes for Thursday, January 18, 2018 will meet as scheduled at all Jones College Campuses.
- Sodexo cafeteria services will operate normal hours.
- Student athletes maybe called for afternoon practices, workout sessions, etc. by appropriate Head Coach.
- Fine Art Students may be called for afternoon practices, rehearsals, etc. by appropriate Fine Arts Faculty.
- Campus Police will be under normal operations.
- Maintenance, Landscape-Maintenance, and Housekeeping staff will begin operations at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 18, 2018, unless directed to return earlier