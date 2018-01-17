Some Music acts for C Spire Concert Series at Brandon Amphitheater announced

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) — Some of the music acts for the C Spire Concert Series at the Brandon Amphitheater have been announced.

The new new, 8,300 capacity facility will open in April.

City officials and Red Mountain Entertainment Tuesday announced the first wave of acts that will perform on stage. The talent acts feature Dave Matthews Band, Alan Jackson, Hank Williams Jr., Alabama, Chris Young, Brantley Gilbert and a special I Love the 90’s concert featuring Salt-N-Pepa, Rob Base, Kid N Play, Coolio and others.

Here is the initial performance schedule and dates for ticket availability:

The 2018 season will kick off with an April 18 performance by contemporary country music star Chris Young , who was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry last year, one of the crowning achievements in country music. Young will be joined by special guests Kane Brown , Morgan Evans and Dee Jay Silver . Tickets go on sale Jan. 19.

, who was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry last year, one of the crowning achievements in country music. Young will be joined by special guests , and . Tickets go on sale Jan. 19. Country singer-song writer Brantley Gilbert will perform with special guests Aaron Lewis and Josh Phillips on May 3. Gilbert has four chart-topping country singles and was selected as the Academy of Country Music’s New Male Artist in 2013. Tickets go on sale Feb. 2

will perform with special guests and on May 3. Gilbert has four chart-topping country singles and was selected as the Academy of Country Music’s New Male Artist in 2013. Tickets go on sale Feb. 2 Hank Williams Jr. , the son of country music legend Hank Williams, will bring his blend of Southern rock, blues and traditional country to the stage on May 12. Tickets go on sale Feb. 23.

, the son of country music legend Hank Williams, will bring his blend of Southern rock, blues and traditional country to the stage on May 12. Tickets go on sale Feb. 23. Dave Matthews Band , arguably the most popular touring band in the last two decades, will make their debut performance in central Mississippi on May 29. Tickets go on sale Feb. 2.

, arguably the most popular touring band in the last two decades, will make their debut performance in central Mississippi on May 29. Tickets go on sale Feb. 2. Salt-N-Pepa , Rob Base , Kid N Play , Coolio and other urban music stars will be featured on June 8. Tickets go on sale Feb. 16.

, , , and other urban music stars will be featured on June 8. Tickets go on sale Feb. 16. Alan Jackson , a Country Music Hall of Fame inductee and one of the trailblazers in weaving traditional honky tonk sounds into country music, will be featured on June 22. Tickets go on sale March 16.

, a Country Music Hall of Fame inductee and one of the trailblazers in weaving traditional honky tonk sounds into country music, will be featured on June 22. Tickets go on sale March 16. Alabama featuring the Charlie Daniels Band will perform on Sept. 8. The country and southern rock group stormed the music scene in the 1980’s with their hit singles “Mountain Music” and “Song of the South” and is the most successful band in country music history. The on-sale date will be announced in the coming months.

“We’re excited about the initial line up of artists that will play at this new, high quality, fan-oriented music venue as part of our C Spire Concert series program,” said Jim Richmond, vice president of Marketing for C Spire. “We’re especially pleased that fans will get to enjoy performances that showcase a variety of different music genres and backgrounds.”

The Brandon Amphitheater sits in the middle of a 250-acre park, The Quarry, near downtown Brandon that will feature a running, bike and nature trail system, a dog park, a new baseball park facility and other outdoor amenities.