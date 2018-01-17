Wounded Warriors help make dream come true for autistic student

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A group of Wounded Warriors teamed with Montgomery Farms in Edwards this week to make a dream come true for a 17-year-old autistic student.

Jesse Wims is a senior at Horn Lake High School senior.

“Jessie’s face was glowing from the cold evening hunt.”

Wounded Warrior, Randal Jones of Lucedale, MS was serving in the 155th combat brigade in Iraq, when the military vehicle he was working from was blown up. Wounded Warrior, Butch Tinnon, of Harrisville, MS was serving in the 101st Air Borne when he received a gunshot to the upper leg.

They are a part of Team Murphy, “Murphy’s Law.”

They both take part in repurposing Vets into hunting and fishing guides for special needs children and adults. They work along with Hope Outdoors and Trinity Disabled Outdoor Adventures to fulfill guided hunts and fishing trips.

Deputies presented Jessie with a Conservation Award for his Sportsmanship.

“We are pleased to accommodate this worthy cause,” Montgomery Farms manager, CJ Zadronzy said. “There’s nothing like hosting an event for a special needs person. Working with these heroes who served our country and unselfishly volunteering their time to make a young man’s dream come true makes it all worthwhile.”