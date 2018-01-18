1 charged in traffic light murder investigation released from jail

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — One of the men charged with killing a woman while she was sitting at a traffic light is out of jail.

Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith tells WJTV a judge ordered Nicholas Coats to be released from jail because he was not indicted by a certain date.

‘It’s very frustrating, and to the public,” Smith said. “It’s very frustrating to the victim’s families, and it’s frustrating to me and my office.because we are working very hard to get these cases worked on and then suddenly someone is released.”

Smith says the reason for the delayed indictment is that the detective working the case was not available but that detective has since returned.

Chelsie Kirschten was shot and killed in August near State and Fortification streets.

Coats was charged with murder in connection with Kirsten’s death. Coats had been jail on a $200,000 bond.

Another person charged in this case remains behind bars.