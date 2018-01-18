3 running for Congressional seat

Published: Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Three people say they want to fill Congressman Gregg Harper’s seat.

So far, Whit Hughes from Madison and Perry Parker from Seminary have filed their paperwork.

Rankin County District Attorney Michael Guest made his official announcement to run today.

“Today surrounded by family and friends,” Guest said. “I ask for your continued support as I formally announce, I’m a Republican candidate for U.S. Congress.”

Guest, Perry, and Hughes are all Republicans.
No Democrats have joined the race.

Candidates have until March 1st to file.

