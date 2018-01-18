Boil water notice issued for parts of Laurel

LAUREL, Miss.(WHLT) – The City of Laurel has issued a boil water notice for several parts of the city.

Homes and businesses in the following areas are affected:

Old Bay Springs Road

Audubon Drive

North Park Street

Tower Drive

Briarwood Drive

The reason for the notice is due frozen pipes from the freezing weather these past two days. Project Manager, Randy Dias with the city, says they issued the notice out of precautionary measures. While the boil notice is in affect: Do not drink tap water.

Do not use ice made from recent tap water.

Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.

Cook with tap water ONLY if food is boiled for at least one minute.

Wash dishes, fruits and vegetables in boiled water or water that has been disinfected with bleach. Using your home dishwasher is not recommended.

Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.

Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.

Wash laundry as usual. Laundry washed in hot or cold water is safe.