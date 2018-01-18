Callaway’s freshman phenom

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The last freshman we saw make a name for himself at Callaway High School was now-Kansas guard Malik Newman. Today, there’s another Chargers freshman making a name for himself and he’s doing so with Newman in mind.

“Day one, I think, first move we could all tell this guy’s the real deal,” said Callaway head coach David Sanders. “Some of the passes he makes, some of the moves he makes, stuff I wouldn’t think about doing on the basketball court when I played.”

Ruffin says he admires former Callaway guard Malik Newman.

Newman is one of the most decorated players in state history and he’s the type of player Ruffin wants to be like.

“Coming over here, coach told me all about Malik, what he did,” Ruffin said. “All the early-morning workouts and all that. He never complained. I’m just trying to take his mentality and put it in myself and hopefully I’ll get where he at.”

Where Newman’s legacy is remembered at Callaway is on the wall of the school’s gym. His number was retired by the school during his senior season.

“He did tell me one of his goals was to get his jersey up there beside Malik’s,” Sanders said. “I told him those are big shoes to step in but I don’t try to put that pressure on him.”

That’s a smart decision by a smart coach. However, Sanders isn’t blind to the reality of Ruffin’s talent. The first-year player leads the team in points per game as well as assists.

“It seems like he’s always a step ahead,” Sanders said. “He can see the pass before it happens, some of the moves he makes, it’s a lot of instinctive stuff that you know has to be God-given. It’s not anything he’s been coached on.”

And that type of talent has a history of doing big things, which is exactly what Ruffin plans on doing.

“I wanna leave my mark where i come from,” Ruffin said. “I don’t plan on leaving, just leave my mark where I come from.”