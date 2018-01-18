Community Leaders Come Together to Help Hinds County Woman in Need

Clara Daniels, a woman living in rural Hinds County is living in extreme poverty, but she is finally getting the help she needs. Her home is falling apart, and she can’t afford to fix a trailer that was donated to her. Now the community is coming together to change her life.

“I couldn’t help myself when I got in this condition. Nobody else would,” Daniels said.

The 66-year-old is living in conditions unimaginable to most. Her son has developmental issues and is also dealing with sickle cell anemia. Neither of them can work, and their home is barely livable.

Daniels says the condition of the home got worse over the years because she didn’t have the money she needed to repair it. A trailer was donated to Daniels to replace her dilapidated home, but it needs work.

There’s no running water, and an uneven floor, plus holes throughout the structure have it so cold inside that it’s hard to believe anyone could even try to live there.

“When I got word of what was going on I immediately jumped in with other individuals, and now my phone has been ringing off the hook for the last couple of days with big agencies, churches, you name it they want to step in,” Edwards Mayor, Marcus Wallace said. “We are out here today to show her that we’re not going to sit by the wayside and move slow on this issue.

Daniels says over the years there have been several people promising to help her, but they disappeared, leaving her hanging. Some have even manipulated her taking hundreds of dollars for botched repair work that was never completed.

Despite all she has been through Daniels says she’s a woman of faith and she hopes her story can inspire someone else.

“Through it, all God has a purpose. He has a purpose for me to have lived this long under these conditions. The purpose is for me to help somebody else,” she said.

The groups that have teamed up to help have planned a meeting next week. Between each of them, they are promising to come up with the money needed to make the necessary repairs to her trailer.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Daniels here