Crystal Springs Police investigating attempted armed robbery

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) — Crystal Springs Police need your help with an attempted armed robbery investigation.

Officers said they were called to the JP Quick Stop on Highway 27 Wednesday night.

After the clerk closed the store, officers said someone approached him when he was headed to his car. The person tried to rob the clerk in the parking lot.

A shot was fired, but no one was hurt.

Officers said they are reviewing surveillance video.

Anyone with information about the crime, contact police.