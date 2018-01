HATTIESBURG, Miss.(WHLT) – Police need help locating 15-year-old Kristion Keon Ramsey.

On January 15, Kristion ran away from home located on North 18th Avenue.

Kristion Ramsey is 4’11, 85 lbs, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police says Kristion is believed to have been with a 15-year-old black male named, Kenneth Cooley a.k.a. Ocho on January 17.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hattiesburg Police Department’s Detective Division at 601-545-4971.