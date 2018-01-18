HPD needs public’s help locating armed robbery suspect

HATTIESBURG, Miss.(WHLT) – Hattiesburg Police Department are looking for a male suspect that robbed a business on Monday.

On January 15, there was a report of an armed robbery at South Pointe Wine and Liquor on US Highway 49.

Officials say 18-year-old Jarvis Devonte Anderson entered the business, obtained a black backpack located behind the business counter and attempted to flee the store.

The clerk engaged in a physical altercation and the suspect displayed a handgun.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot in the direction of Edwards Street in Hattiesburg.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hattiesburg Police Department or Crime Stoppers.