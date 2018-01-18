Jackson City Council members discuss long term plans to fix water crises

The latest round of freezing temps is taking its toll on the capital city’s fragile infrastructure. This comes nearly three weeks after crews started repairing the dozens of water main breaks caused from the last freeze.

WJTV’s Margaret-Ann Carter was there as city council members met today to discuss short and long term plans.

“There are children that still don’t have adequate water pressure in their schools, that is an emergency, that is an emergency, when people are without water. We are severely concerned about that those are emergencies,” Mayor Chokwe Lumumba said during Thursday’s city council meeting.

Before the asphalt can even dry on the last batch of water main breaks, the capital city is dealing with another cold snap. On Thursday the demand for water spiked once again.

Three city crews and three contract crews are working on an unknown amount of water main breaks and on Friday the city will add two more contract crews.

“If we have to start at 50 million as a start to replacing pipes, lets stop talking and lets start putting things to a vote, we’re saying that one percent money is slowly eroding, it’s only for 20 years ,” Councilman Kenneth Stokes said.

Councilmen Kenneth Stokes and De’Keither Stamps talked about the best ways to avoid these issues in years to come.

“We aren’t going to be able to patch our way back to success we’re going to need to have a capital improvement plan,” Councilman De’Keither Stamps explained.

Mayor Chokwe Lumumba says the public works department is working on a capital improvement plan, but the main concern right now is getting water restored to JPS students.

“The major concern are a select few schools that are not receiving the pressure that they need and crews are working around the clock in order to identify what that issue is,” he explained.

The Mayor says crews have been able to fix several issues they were only able to find because of this water crises.

“In this crises there are things that we’ve discovered that have been plaguing the city for years we found valves that have been closed for 2 years and so sometimes even in the midst of a crises there are things that you discover that help improve you going forward,” Lumumba said.

Council members also agreed to work with residents and adjust their water bills that were affects during this water crises.

City leaders say if you are in need of water or you’re having issues with your water please call 311.