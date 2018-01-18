JPS students return to school today

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson Public School District said offices and schools will resume regular hours of operation Thursday, January 18. This comes after leaders canceled school last week because of low water pressure from more than 100 water main breaks in the city. They also canceled two days of school this week because of the winter weather.

We’re told buses will pick up students at their normal times. Students are encouraged to dress warmly in layered clothing.

District leaders said water pressure has been restored to a majority of JPS schools, but Forest Hill High School is without water. We’re told the district will provide water tanks, hand sanitizer and portable restrooms at Forest Hill and all schools that are experiencing low water pressure. The Food Service Department will temporarily serve sack lunches at the affected schools.

JPS said March 30th and April 2nd will be used to make up two of the days missed because of weather and low water pressure. Makeup days for the remaining five days have not been determined. We’re told the district is working with the Mississippi Department of Education and will get input from parents, students and employees before making its final decision.