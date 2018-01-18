McComb PD searching for stolen van

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) — McComb Police are searching for a stolen van.

Officers are asking residents to be on the lookout for a White 2001 Chevrolet full-size Van displaying the Mississippi Tag PK4875. The vehicle also has a Catching’s Funeral Home tag on the front bumper.

Authorities said the van was last seen parked at the Catching’s Funeral Home on Maryland Ave around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of vehicle or suspects involved in taking the vehicle is asked to call McComb Police Department at 601-684-3213 or Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous at 601-684-0033.