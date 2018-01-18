MDOT clears most interstates, highways for travel after wintry weather conditions

JACKSON, MISS. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation has cleared the majority of interstate and four-lane routes for travel, but crews continue to respond to icy conditions on secondary and rural routes across the northern and southern portions of the state.

MDOT said drivers should use caution as patches of ice remain in some areas with significant shading.

“MDOT maintenance crews are working this today to clear remaining ice from areas affected by winter weather,” said Melinda McGrath, P.E., MDOT executive director. “With temperatures rising today, MDOT expects all roads to be cleared, but drivers should continue to use extreme caution in case they encounter black ice which is difficult to see, especially after sunset.”

All major routes statewide are passable.

Crews are currently applying salt to icy patches and slagging bridges today. Some patches of ice are still scattered throughout the state in shaded areas, and drivers are advised to be on alert.

For a list of all counties with roads affected by winter weather conditions, click HERE.