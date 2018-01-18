MHP responds to 236 crashes in 48 hours due to winter weather

By Published:
MHP Batesville responds to a crash on I-55 North near the 265 mile marker on Jan. 16, 2018

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a large number of crashes statewide.

MHP said in a 48 hour period, troopers worked 236 crashes and responded to 605 calls for assistance on state, federal highways and interstate systems due to winter weather.

On Wednesday, troopers worked a crash on I-59 in Jasper County involving two fatalities but was not weather related and is currently under investigation.

As the system continues to move through the state and road conditions remain dangerous, we urge motorists to make good decisions in regards to driving.

