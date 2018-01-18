MISO wants Entergy customers to conserve electricity

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Entergy’s power reliability coordinator, Midcontinent Independent System Operator, is asking customers to voluntarily reduce their electricity usage between 5:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 18.

We’re told there is a higher than expected demand for power and unexpected power generator outages within the MISO southern territory because of the cold temperatures. MISO is working to bring on additional generation to the area. The company said if the power supply cannot meet demand, then periodic power outages would be needed.

Entergy Mississippi vice president of customer service Robbin Jeter said, “We apologize for any inconvenience. The arctic blast is driving up electricity usage. This is an unusual situation MISO is working to correct as soon as possible.”

We’re told the request does not apply to elderly customers or those with special health concerns.

Entergy has some tips for customers to reduce their electricity usage:

Lower the thermostat to 68 degrees or lower

Delay laundry, washing dishes, bathing, etc., until later in the day.

Don’t allow warm air to escape from the home. Check caulking around doors and windows and fill holes and gaps where wiring and pipes enter the house.