School closures, delays for Friday Jan. 19, 2018

Winter weather is causing some school closures and delays for Friday, January 19, 2018.
- Forrest County School District will resume with normal operations.
- Hattiesburg Public Schools will resume with normal operations.
- Lamar County School District will resume with normal operations.
- Laurel Public Schools will resume with normal operations.
- Smith County School District will resume with normal operations.
- Perry County School District will resume with normal operations.
- Petal School District will resume with normal operations.
- Wayne County School District will resume with normal operations.
- Covington County District will operate on a delay
- Faculty and staff report by 9:30 a.m.
- Students report to school at 10:00 a.m.
- Greene County School District will be closed Friday, January 19, 2018.