Snow, ice remains on parts of Natchez Trace Parkway

Natchez Trace Parkway law enforcement rangers are telling drivers that they should avoid several sections of the Parkway due to hazardous roadway conditions.

Snow and ice covers much of the Parkway in Tennessee and Alabama. Shaded areas in Mississippi continue to thaw slowly, but still pose roadway hazards.

The road is still closed from mile post 355 to 370 near Waynesboro, Tennessee and from mile post 429 to 442 near the northern terminus.

“There are still numerous areas with ice and snow, especially in shaded areas,” stated Chief Ranger Sarah Davis. “With the increasing temperatures in Mississippi, we expect most of the ice to melt today; however, icy conditions may remain for several more days in Alabama and Tennessee.”

Rangers recommend drivers stay alert and watch for ice and for travelers to drive at a reasonable speed for the roadway conditions. In the event of an emergency on the Parkway, please call the Parkway Communications Center at (800) 300-PARK (7275) or 911.

Below is detour information:

Southbound Detour Route

At milepost 370, take the North Waynesboro Exit from the Natchez Trace Parkway and continue right towards Waynesboro, TN (11.6 miles)

Or

Take South Exit from the Natchez Trace Parkway and turn left on US-64 toward Waynesboro, TN (11.6 mi)

Travel 3/4 around the Public Square

Turn right onto TN-13 toward Collinwood, TN (12.3 mi)

Turn left onto E Broadway St/Railroad Bed Rd

Turn left onto Parkway Access Rd

Turn right on the Natchez Trace Parkway towards Tupelo

Northbound Detour Route

At milepost 355 take the Collinwood Exit from the Natchez Trace Parkway

Turn right on E Broadway/Railroad Bed Rd toward Collinwood, TN

Turn right on TN-13 toward Waynesboro, TN (12.3 miles)

Travel ¼ (straight across) the Public Square

Turn right on US-64 toward Lawrenceburg (11.6 miles)

Turn right on Parkway Access Rd

Turn right on the Natchez Trace Parkway toward Nashville, TN