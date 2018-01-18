Superintendent’s Annual Report for 2016-17 available online

The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) 2016-17 Superintendent’s Annual Report is now available.

The report contains key data points about academic achievements in the 2016-17 school year and information about the Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) Strategic Plan and the Mississippi Succeeds plan to meet the expectations of the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). Also included is financial, statistical and other pertinent information at the state and local school district levels.

“This report provides clear evidence that the education initiatives that have been implemented in recent years are steadily improving student outcomes,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “We are excited about the positive direction public education is moving in Mississippi and remain fully committed to improving academic outcomes for all students.”

The SBE’s and MDE’s priorities for 2018 and beyond include a continued focus on early childhood education, literacy, rigorous academic standards, advanced coursework opportunities for students, career and technical education, professional development for teachers and improving low-performing schools.

View the report online at www.mde.k12.ms.us/MBE/R2018.