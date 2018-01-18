Takeover votes delayed on Humphreys, Noxubee schools

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi’s state Board of Education will again delay deciding whether it will take two rural districts into a statewide district aimed at improving academic performance.

State Superintendent Carey Wright said Thursday that she won’t now ask the board to vote on takeovers of Humphreys County and Noxubee County schools.

That’s because Wright says the department failed again to find a favorable candidate to be achievement district superintendent. Board members say they’re uncomfortable moving ahead without knowing who will lead the new district.

An earlier search failed in the summer. Wright says the department will look again.

The achievement district could take over schools with state ratings of F for two straight years, or any district rated F for two of three years.

The district was supposed to start this fall.