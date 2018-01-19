Bryant declares State of Emergency for school districts affected by winter weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant has issued a state of emergency for school districts who have been affected by this week’s winter weather.

In the proclamation, Bryant said in consideration of health and safety of the residents, the State Board of Education should review plans for altering the school calendar.

He said the extreme weather caused hazardous driving conditions, damage to homes, businesses, and public property which caused schools to close. He said the closure might create a situation where it will not be economically feasible to operate some schools for the full 180 days, which is required for a scholastic year.

Read the proclamation below.

I have declared a State of Emergency for school districts affected by this week's winter weather. The State Board of Education retains authority to decide if schools will make up any days missed. pic.twitter.com/DNlASzn9Up — Phil Bryant (@PhilBryantMS) January 19, 2018