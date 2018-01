JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Harlem Globetrotters will be in Jackson next week.

The will bring their 2018 “Amazing Feats of Basketball World Tour” to the Mississippi Coliseum on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at harlemglobetrotters.com, ticketmaster.com, the Mississippi Coliseum box office, or by phone at 800-745-3000. Information on group and scout tickets can also be found at harlemglobetrotters.com.