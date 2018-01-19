Jackson Zoo releases statement about 1 of the homicide victims

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are investigating a double homicide in Jackson.

JPD said the shooting happened on Scott Street.

Officers were called around 12:30 p.m. to the scene. When they arrived, they found two people dead.

The coroner identified one of the victims as Percy King.

Sgt. Roderick Holmes said, just down the street, officers found a witness who saw the crime unfold and held the suspect until police could take him into custody.

The suspect has not been identified yet. Holmes said they recovered a gun that they believed was used during the shooting. The motive remains unknown at this time.

King is well-known in the Jackson community. Below is a statement from the Jackson Zoological Society Board and Jackson Zoo about his death.

The Jackson Zoological Society Board and Jackson Zoo staff wishes to express their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Percy King. He dedicated his life to being a liaison between humans and wildlife in the Jackson Community, encouraging all ages to face and even overcome fears and prejudices regarding animals with an educational focus. He served as both a Jackson zookeeper from 1997 to 2011, and as a member of the Jackson Zoo Board starting in 2017, willingly sharing his knowledge and experience with his peers and officials for the benefit of his neighborhood, community, and state. Many will remember him as “The Snake Man,” as well as his love for all creatures, but especially elephants. The remaining board, staff, and families are shocked and saddened by his untimely passing. We endeavor to keep his legacy intact, and our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones as they search for solace, and hopefully eventual peace.

Jackson police investigating an incident on Rondo Street. Working to get more details. Stick with @WJTV pic.twitter.com/fLBq4J8Slm — Natay Holmes (@NatayHolmes) January 19, 2018

JPD is currently investigating a double homicide in the 500 block of Scott St. Initial reports show that the both victims are male. Motive has not determined. Possible suspect in custody. https://t.co/Ft8F1ruLdO — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) January 19, 2018

JPD is on the scene of a shooting in the 500 block of Scott St. Very little information is known at this time. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) January 19, 2018