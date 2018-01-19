JPD searching for suspects after man is attacked at Regency Hotel

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson Police Department responded to the Regency Hotel around 3:00 Friday morning after a man was attacked.

The hotel is located on Greymont Street.

According to Sgt. Roderick Holmes, officers responded to the parking lot of the hotel where they found the 42-year-old victim. He told officers that he met an unknown woman there. We’re told he was attacked by three unknown black males when they later made their way out to his vehicle. The victim has a head injury.

Sgt. Holmes also said a shot was fired but is not believed to have caused the victim’s injury. We’re told his injury does not appear to be life-threatening.

Jackson Police said the woman left the scene with the suspects. They believe robbery may have been the motive for the attack.