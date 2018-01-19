JPS students to dismiss early due to lack of water pressure

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson Public School District discovered the lack of water pressure at multiple schools Friday morning.

JPS said they spoke with city officials and they were informed that several water mains have broken in the past three hours.

As a result, JPS said 60 percent of their schools have low or inadequate water pressure.

The District will be dismissing all students early today at the following times: Elementary at 12:00 p.m., Middle Schools at 12:30 p.m. and High schools at 1 p.m.

Sacked lunches and bus transportation will be provided to students. Parents may also pick up their children.

Automated phone messages are being sent to notify parents.

For more information, parents should contact their child’s school. For the latest updates, please visit our website at jackson.k12.ms.us.