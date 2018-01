JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi Blood Services is in a critical need of donations.

Due to recent winter weather conditions, they said hospitals are using record amounts of blood and platelets.

There is a need for more donors.

MBS is urgings others in the community to help them.

To learn about how you can donate, visit their website.

DEVASTATINGLY LOW INVENTORY! Please use our website, use our free mobile app or call 601-368-2673 to find a blood drive near you TODAY! #ZEROUnitsOnTheShelves pic.twitter.com/OwCahJCR3e — MississippiBloodSrvc (@MSBloodServices) January 19, 2018