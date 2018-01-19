Natchez PD investigating auto burglaries

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) — Natchez Police are investigating several car burglaries that have happened over the last two weeks.

A reward is being offered for anyone who has information that leads to an arrest.

Police tell WJTV that various items have been stolen during the burglaries, including weapons and wallets.

Investigators said the common factor with these car burglaries is that they have all been unlocked.

The police department is reminding the public to lock their doors and to not leave valuable items in the car.

A video was obtained at one location, but the vehicle was not broken into because the vehicles were locked.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 601-442-5000 or 1-888-442-5001, you don’t have to leave your name and if your tip leads to the arrest and conviction you may be eligible for a cash reward.