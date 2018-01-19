Re-trial set for June in case of burned Mississippi woman

The Associated Press Published:
Quinton Tellis

BATESVILLE, Miss. (AP) – The re-trial of a man charged with killing a Mississippi woman by setting her on fire has been set.

Panola County District Attorney John Champion said Thursday that the second trial in the death of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers has been scheduled for June 11 in Batesville, Mississippi.

Quinton Tellis has pleaded not guilty to capital murder. His trial in October ended in a hung jury and a mistrial.

Prosecutors said Tellis set Chambers and her car on fire in a rural back road in Courtland, Mississippi, on the night of Dec. 6, 2014. Firefighters found a smoldering Chambers walking near the car.

She had third-degree burns on most of her body when she died at a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) north of Courtland.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

