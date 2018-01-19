Sanderson Farms Championship presents check to Friends of Children’s Hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Sanderson Farms Championship presented a check to Friends of Children’s Hospital Friday.

Friends of Children’s Hospital is the fundraising arm for Batson Children’s Hospital, part of Children’s of Mississippi.

In addition to the donation to Friends, the Sanderson Farms Championship donated $260,000 to over 65 deserving charities across the state. The mission of this event has always been one of charity, which is why one hundred percent of all proceeds from the event go directly towards the overall donation.

“Since 2013 when Sanderson Farms became title sponsor of this event, we grow prouder each year of all it accomplishes and what it means to the state of Mississippi and to the families and children who benefit from it,” said Joe Sanderson, Jr. CEO and Chairman of the Board of Sanderson Farms. “This year is no different. It is because of the people, volunteers, sponsors and overall community support that an event of this magnitude has become such a success. We should all be proud of the money we have raised and the many lives that will be positively influenced as a result of this good fortune.”

The check was for $1,200,000.