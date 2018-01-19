Secretary of State’s car stolen from his Jackson home

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Secretary of State’s vehicle was stolen out of his driveway early Friday morning.

Delbert Hosemann posted on his Facebook page that his white Ford F150 was stolen just after 5:30 a.m.

The truck has the Mississippi license plate P671WM. The truck has a black roll top over the bed and has a brown MH sticker on the back left window.

Hosemann posted links to YouTube video of an orange sedan that was in the neighborhood around the same time the crime happened.

He is asking anyone with information about this to contact him.