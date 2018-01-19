Silver Alert issued for missing 86-year-old woman

LENOIR, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 86-year-old woman.

Authorities are searching for Alice Ruth Lenoir of Columbus.

Lenoir is about five feet, nine inches tall weighing 195 pounds with white hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen January 18 at about 2:00 p.m. on the 13th Avenue in Columbus driving a 2010 black Dodge Journey bearing Mississippi disabled license plate X3412. She was last seen wearing a pink blouse and blue jeans.

Family members say she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact Lenoir contact the Columbus Police Department at 662-242-6505 or 662-329-5720.