Silver Alert issued for missing 86-year-old woman

By Published:
Alice Ruth Lenoir

LENOIR, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 86-year-old woman.

Authorities are searching for  Alice Ruth Lenoir of Columbus.

Lenoir is about five feet, nine inches tall weighing 195 pounds with white hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen January 18 at about 2:00 p.m. on the 13th Avenue in Columbus driving a 2010 black Dodge Journey bearing Mississippi disabled license plate X3412. She was last seen wearing a pink blouse and blue jeans.

Family members say she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact Lenoir contact the Columbus Police Department at 662-242-6505 or 662-329-5720.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s