Trump sees ‘progress’ as shutdown approaches

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is striking an optimistic tone as the deadline for a federal government shutdown nears.

Trump tweeted Friday afternoon, less than seven hours before the midnight deadline, that he had “an excellent preliminary meeting” in the Oval Office with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

He is also praising the role being played by fellow Republicans, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Trump says negotiators are “making progress” and says a four-week spending extension “would be best.” That’s what the House passed Thursday.

Schumer told reporters after the White House meeting that progress had been made but a deal had not yet been reached.

Senator Roger Wicker released this statement:

“Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has persuaded his caucus to shut down the government over a totally false pretext. The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program does not expire until March and yet Schumer and his fellow Democrats are refusing to fund the government for four weeks, insisting that DACA must be fixed immediately. A shutdown at this moment would risk the health and security of millions of Americans and is totally nonsensical. Our fellow citizens are right to be dismayed and mystified, and I continue to hope cooler and wiser heads will prevail in the coming hours.”