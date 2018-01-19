William Carey University President reflects on storm one year later

HATTIESBURG, Miss (WJTV) – This Sunday, will be one year since a tornado ripped through William Carey University’s campus.

“It looked like a war zone,” said Dr. Tommy King, President of William Carey University. “It was just totally devastated”

Dr. Tommy king, president of William Carey University, says when he saw the damage a year ago, he wasn’t sure the University would recover.

But he says, the students’ attitudes following the storm gave him hope.

“When I realized that no students had lost their lives, and none of them had life threatening injuries, and when I saw the attitude of the students, which was very positive and upbeat, I felt like, well maybe we have a chance,” said Dr. King.

University leaders say the tornado was only on the campus grounds for 15 seconds. One year later, they’re still rebuilding.

Dr. King says it will be months before construction is finished.

“The two new dormitories, and the Asbury Academic Center, and the addition to the Tatum Theater will be finished this summer,” said Dr. King. “The new Tatum Court is scheduled to be finished in December.”