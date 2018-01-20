Breach at testing vendor exposes Mississippi students’ data

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi education officials say a data breach at a testing vendor exposed student information at three unnamed schools in two districts.

State Superintendent Carey Wright says Mississippi was notified Friday. Minnesota-based Questar Assessment told New York officials Thursday that an ex-employee is suspected of viewing data of 52 New York students from Dec. 30 to Jan. 2.

Wright says data was viewed from computerized test-takers in 2016. Spokeswoman Patrice Guilfoyle says the state doesn’t yet know how many students are involved.

Questar administers Mississippi’s standardized tests in English language arts and math.

Wright says she notified Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood and seeks “immediate corrective action from Questar.”

Mississippi officials say they don’t share addresses or Social Security numbers with Questar.

Questar couldn’t immediately be reached for comment late Friday.