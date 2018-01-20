Friday water main break total sets record

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — City leaders say there were 25 water main breaks on Friday, which is the largest total in a single day this year.

That number trumps the total of 22 water main breaks set on January 4th.

Since January 1st, city leaders say there have been a total of 226 water main breaks.

There have been a total of 70 water main breaks since January 15th. Crews have repaired 28 of those breaks.

Crews are working this weekend to fix the breaks.

City leaders anticipate more water main breaks in the coming days, because of the seesaw in temperature.