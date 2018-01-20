Hattiesburg man still rebuilding one year after tornado

HATTIESBURG, Miss (WJTV) – Leroy Milsap says he knew the storm was coming.

“When the storm was coming, we were listening to it on the TV,” said Milsap. “And when it said that it was going to hit the college up there, we knew that if it hit the college, Carey college, it was coming here.”

When he came back the next day, everything was gone.

“When we came back the next morning, my whole house was destroyed,” said Milsap. “We had a half a side over here blown all the way down.”

Milsap showed me around his property where there is still damage from the tornado. He says he has yet to fix his shed because he had to pay to rebuild his house.

But Milsap says the hardest thing about losing his home was replacing everything he lost.

“The hardest thing about it, it was, you know losing everything you know?” said Milsap. “I don’t care what you have, you accumulate a lot of stuff, you accumulate a lot of stuff. Then all that gets taken away from you all at once. All at once. You ain’t got nothin.”

Milsap says that it has been a long process but now that he finally has his new house, he just wants to get back to fishing and going to church.

Tomorrow there will be a brief prayer service at 7pm at Friendship Park in Hattiesburg to commemorate the one year anniversary of the tornado.