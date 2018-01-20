Jackson Police investigate deadly shooting on Houston

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating a deadly Saturday morning shooting.
It happened in the 600 block of Houston Avenue.
Sgt. Roderick Holmes tells us officers responded to a shooting at an apartment complex around 7:00 a.m. When they arrived, they found Jeremy Brown, 33, had been shot multiple times. Sgt. Holmes says Brown died outside one of the apartment buildings.
We’re told the shooting started with an altercation between Brown and another man.
Police are searching for the shooter in this case.
If you have information that can help track the man down, call Jackson Police at 601.960.1234 or Crimestoppers at 601.355.TIPS(8477).