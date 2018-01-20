Pike County authorities need help identifying a burglary suspect

Pike County authorities are searching for the person who broke into the BDS Country store on January 18, 2018. Pictured: Suspect & the vehicle the suspect used | Photo: Pike County Sheriff's Office

PIKE COUNTY, MS (WJTV) – The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a business burglary.

Pike County BDS Country Store Burglary Investigation | Photo: Pike County Sheriff’s Office

It happened on Thursday, January 18 at the BDS Country Store on Dudley Rimes Road in Magnolia.

According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, someone in a black sweatshirt with “13 is our lucky number” and “Seniors 2013” on it broke into the business.

We’ve learned the suspect may been traveling a silver or gray 2004-2005 Buick Century with damage on the passenger side near the wheel.

If you have any information about this crime, call dispatch at 601.783.2323 or Crimestoppers at 601.684.0033.

