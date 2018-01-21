Jackson Public Schools students to return Monday

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The citywide water crisis continues as city leaders work to resolve the issues.

They held a news conference Sunday afternoon.

One of the biggest takeaways is that Jackson Public School students will return back to school Monday.

They will be able to feed students, and there will be porter potties and washing stations set up at schools.

The city has seen a total of 231 water main breaks.

Currently, crews are working to fix the pipes and they’re checking water pressure.

School leaders say they are still coming up with a plan on how students will make up those of school.

