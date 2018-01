SHADY GROVE, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is search for an armed robbery suspect.

The crime happened at Saturday night at the Dollar General on Highway 15 in Shady Grove.

Deputies said the suspect is a black male. We’re told he was wearing a blue toboggan, camo jacket and dark pants.

If you know who the suspect is, you can call the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 425-3147. Your name will be kept confidential.