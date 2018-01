KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJTV) – For the second time this season. No. 3 Mississippi State convincingly beat an opponent ranked in the top 10 by double digits.

Victoria Vivians led the Bulldogs with 24 points as MSU comfortable beat No. 6 Tennessee 71-52.

Click the video above for highlights as well as reaction from Vic Schaefer, as he was pleased with his team’s toughness.