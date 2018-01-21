Residents rebuild homes in the Pine Belt one year after deadly tornado

Hattiesburg, MISS (WJTV)- It’s been one year since the deadly tornado ripped through the Hattiesburg area. It killed four people.

Like many others, Leroy Milsap is still trying to pick up the pieces from the destructive storm. Milsap says before the storm hit, he “knew that if it hit (William Carey University), it was coming here.”

When Milsap returned to his home the next day, it was destroyed.

Milsap was able to rebuild his house but says replacing everything he lost has been tough. “The hardest thing about it, it was, you know losing everything.”

Communities in the Pine Belt are coming together Sunday for the anniversary of the deadly storm. There will be a brief prayer service at Friendship Park in Hattiesburg starting at 7 a.m.