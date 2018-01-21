Richland Police seize drugs during traffic stop worth $405,000

Richland, MISS (WJTV)- Two Meridian men are facing charges after Richland Police seize thousands of dollars worth of drugs in a traffic stop.

On January 11th, members of the Richland Police Department FLEX Unit stopped a car on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation. Detectives located 4 kilograms of cocaine with a street value of $400,000.00 and over 2,000 dosage units of Xanax with a street value of $5,000.00.

Michael Martin and Rafelfulnee Bell, both of Meridian, Mississippi, were arrested and charged with Aggravated Trafficking of Cocaine and Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to distribute.

The investigation is still ongoing to determine the source and destination of the drugs.

The Richland Police Department says they will continue to aggressively seek out drug traffickers- whether it be local or international.

