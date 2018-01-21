Special needs teen prances her way to Beauty and Beau Pageant

Clinton, MISS (WJTV)- A Clinton teen is making history in the Beauty and Beau Pageant. Her mom says she is the first special needs student to be nominated to participate in the history of the event.

Erin Jenkins was nominated by her classmates to be a contestant. Mom, Necole Shelton, says Erin “knocked the votes out the park.” Shelton says the students at Clinton High School have embraced her daughter and she’s quite popular among the student body.

Watching Erin participate in the event is extra special for Shelton, who was told by doctors, Erin may never be able walk, talk or live a nornal life. Shelton says she was told “if (Erin) didn’t have heart surgery by the time she was three, she most definitely would not live to see another year.” Erin was born with a hole in her heart. At 16 months, she underwent heart surgery. The family later found out Erin has a restricted Esophogus.



After years of surgeries and prayer, Erin has beaten the odd and no longer has to take any medication. Shelton says, “this pageant it really did my heart good. I’m so grateful and thankful to God because I know she is breaking barriers.” “From day one, when she lived past 3, God had another plan.” At 17 years old, Erin participates in praise dancing and though her speech is limited, she is able to talk.

The Beauty and Beau Pagent was held Saturday evening at Clinton High School.

Shelton says Erin did not place in the pageant but to her “she’s already a winner.”