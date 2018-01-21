Suspect in La Fiesta Brava shooting detained in Texas

HATTIESBURG, Miss.(WHLT) – Hattiesburg Police Department says the suspect wanted in the La Fiesta Brava shooting has been apprehended in Texas.

On January 19, the US Marshal’s Task Force gathered information that 26-year-old Rhakim James was staying with a relative in Dallas, TX.

Around 9:45 a.m. January 19, authorities located and apprehended James at the residence of his relative.

James is currently in custody at the Dallas County Jail.

He is being charged with six counts of Aggravated Assault.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with further information should contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers.